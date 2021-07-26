Rockin' realtor shows U.S. that New Brunswick has talent, too

Singer and musician Katey Day-Reick has showcased that New Brunswick has talent too, with her powerhouse performance on the latest season of the hit program America's Got Talent.

The audition by the 51-year-old realtor, who goes by "Anica" was recently aired and showed the New Brunswicker rocking the house with her rendition of Janis Joplin's classic, Piece Of My Heart.

She may be no stranger to the stage – she's been performing music for more than three decades and may be a familiar face to many Maritimers – but for her, this moment was one unlike any other.

"Going in front of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, I've never experienced that before," says Day-Reick.

"Seeing them in front of my face, and that they're going to be judging me, and this could be a moment in my life – I had to block it out of my mind a little bit, I said this is it, you just have to do it."

Three of the four judges, with the exception of Simon Cowell, voted to move Day-Reick on the next round – and now, she's waiting to see whether she's among the select few who will be chosen to move to the live shows.

"I just about wanted to pass out, because that entire journey could have been over in two seconds."

The journey to the America's Got Talent stage started with her wife putting in an application for the show on her behalf – and in November of last year, Day-Reick received a phone call from one of the producers of the show.

"(They) said you know what, I saw your stuff on Youtube, I've been watching you for a little bit, and I think you'd be great for the show and I was just flabbergasted," she says.​

"Then in April they flew me down to L.A. to audition and we did a ton of filming."

If she is among the chosen 36, her plan to win over the judges, including Simon Cowell, is simple:

"I plan on winning their hearts by being real and by being myself."​