Rockliffe Flying Club celebrates International Women's Day

International Women’s Day celebrations continued into the weekend at the Rockcliffe Flying Club.

The eastern Ontario 99s held its “Meet a Pilot” event – connecting women with aviation experts.

It is an effort to address the gender inequality in the field while fostering the next batch of pilots, according to co-chair Eileen Carter.

“Young men and boys are three times more likely to be exposed to aviation as a career option than women,” Carter explained. “What girls need is a chance to meet someone who already has that role - that way they can see themselves doing that job.”

Female pilots, aircraft mechanics and air traffic controllers were all at the ready to answer questions from attendees, and lead them through tours and demonstrations around the club.

Soaring high in the virtual sky was aspiring pilot Effie-Rose Robertson, as she manned the controls of a flight simulator.

“First of all, I did crash, but then I got off and it was really fun after that,” she said. “I thought it was really cool - seeing how it works and everything.”

Robertson explained she wants to pursue aviation after being inspired by Tom Cruise in the film “Top Gun.”

“I've always been interested in machines and driving things, so I wanted to come here and check it out,” Robertson said.

For the kids -- an intro to aerodynamics – where instructors guided the youngsters through how to make paper airplanes.

“I like flying,” said five-year-old Destiny.

The 99s now look forward to September when demonstration flights are planned – a final spark of inspiration for the next generation says Carter.

“Aviation doesn't know gender,” she said. “A plane can't tell what gender you are. It only can tell whether you love aviation, whether you're passionate about what you're doing, and that you're professional.”