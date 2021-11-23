Rockslide on Highway 1 north of Yale, B.C., sends one person to hospital

A rockslide on Highway 1 sent one person to hospital Monday night, according to the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP.

Cpl. Mike Rail said Boston Bar RCMP were contacted about the slide at around 9 p.m.

He told CTV News that rocks came down across the highway near the Sailor Bar Tunnel, and one vehicle was damaged.

Rail said the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Last night, Hope Search and Rescue crews indicated on social media they had been activated in response to a slide near the tunnel.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is now closed between Toll Road and Skalula Crescent as a result of the slide, which is about 10 to 11 kilometres north of Yale.