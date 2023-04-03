iHeartRadio

Rockwood driver charged in crash that sent four to hospital


Four people were taken to hospital, with one of them transported by air ambulance with serious injuries and another being taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. (OPP)

A Rockwood resident has been charged in 2022 crash that sent four people to hospital.

On Oct. 8, two SUVs collided on Highway 6 at Wellington Road 22, just north of Guelph, around 12:45 p.m.

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries, and three others were also taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The two SUVs were found in a grassy ditch at the side of the road, with one flipped up onto its roof.

On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said a 78-year-old from Rockwood had now been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

No other details were released about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

