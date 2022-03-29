Rockwood home destroyed by fire

A home in Rockwood was destroyed by an early morning fire Tuesday.

According to the Guelph Eramosa Fire Department, it happened around 5 a.m., at a detached home in the area of Main Street South and Cobbelstone Place.

A stretch of Main Street South was closed for several hours as fire crews worked to extinguish hot spots and an excavator demolished the badly damaged home.

The fire started from the north side of the home, but its cause has not yet been determined.

"We haven’t been able to conduct our investigation. We’ll be investigating shortly to identify the cause,” Guelph Eramosa Fire Chief Jim Petirk told CTV News Tuesday.

Crews said no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The damage to the home was extensive and the building has been torn down.

Petirk said there were some challenges battling the blaze, with the amount of items in the house making it difficult for crews to enter.

“We had access issues," said Petirk. "We had to get around to the back of the house and fight it from all four sides. So we had to dismantle some fencing and get around into the backyard."

He estimated the damages from the blaze at more than $500,000, saying nothing was salvageable.

"This was an extensive fire," said Petirk. "Absolutely."

Officials said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.