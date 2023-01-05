Rockwood horse caretaker wins $92,188 lottery jackpot

A Rockwood woman is $92,188 richer after winning the Poker Lotto jackpot on Nov. 24.

Tanya Mitchell, a horse caretaker, says her best friend couldn’t believe it when she called to share the good news.

“I was jumping up and down with excitement,” Mitchell said in an OLG media release.

She said she plans to purchase a new car, plan a vacation and invest her win.

“It’s humbling,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Acton Town Milk on Main Street in Acton.