Rocky Mountain House RCMP ends shelter-in-place order for 'male armed with a firearm'

Mounties out of Rocky Mountain House brought a shelter-in-place order to an end with the arrest of one individual.

The RCMP issued a shelter-in-place order for residents of the 46 Street and 53 Avenue area at 10:11 a.m.

According to the emergency alert, police were "looking for a male armed with a firearm east of the Canadian Tire/No Frills."

Police ended the emergency alert just before 11:30 a.m.

"Rocky Mountain House RCMP advise the shelter-in-place has now ended. One male has been safely taken into custody," police said in a release to media.

While the shelter-in-place order was active, residents of the area were advised to do the following:

Stay away from the area; or

Remain inside your home and lock the doors; and

Report anything suspicious to police or 911.

In a release to media issued shortly after the emergency alert began, the RCMP further asked that residents not post to social media anything to do with police activity or whereabouts while the incident was unfolding.