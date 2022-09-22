Rocky Mountain House store robbed at gunpoint, 2 charged
Two people are facing charges after a store in Rocky Mountain House was robbed at gunpoint.
Police were called to the business on the 5200 block of 48 Street around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mounties say an employee confronted a man who was attempting to steal from the store, and the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee.
The man then ran from the store with a woman who had come in with him.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video and determined that both people were known to police.
They were able to track them down with a police dog, and they were both arrested without incident.
A 28-year-old man from Red Deer was charged with robbery with a firearm, three counts of firearm offences, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He has been released on a cash bail and will appear in Rocky Mountain House Provincial Court on Oct. 5.
A 23-year-old woman from Red Deer has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, and failing to comply with release conditions.
She has been released on cash bail, and will appear in Rocky Mountain House Provincial Court on Sept. 28.
