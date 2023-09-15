Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival features 45 Alberta-based businesses this year

The Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival returns to Calgary in October with samples from hundreds of vendors.

Officials say 25 restaurants will be represented at the festival along with and more than 225 wineries, breweries, cideries.

Of those, 45 are Alberta-based businesses.

"Getting to chat with people who have not heard of us, tasted our barbecue or sipped our beer before is always a highlight of our year," said Laura Coles, co-owner and Founder of Praire Dog Brewing.

"Seeing those same people sitting at a table in our brewpub within weeks following (the festival) because they had such a great experience at our booth is a feeling like none other."

Festival Director Fiona Standing says the festival is unique in that it lets attendees speak directly with chefs and creators.

"When you are hearing from and speaking directly to experts and masters in their field, your experience truly goes beyond a tasting or sampling — it opens you up to a world of learning and what can evolve into a hands-on educational experience."

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival takes place at the BMO Centre on Oct. 13 and 14.

Tickets and VIP wine experiences are available at rockymountainwine.com, with sampling coupons available for purchase upon arrival.