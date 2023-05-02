Rocky View County issues fire advisory over 'dry and windy' weather

Temperatures aren't expected to let up for the next little while and that's resulted in a fire advisory in regions outside Calgary.

Rocky View County issued the advisory on Monday for its east and west divisions.

Officials said there is "a moderate fire risk" and the advisory will be in place until further notice.

For the duration of the advisory, all burning and fireworks permits are suspended and burning is banned except for:

Indoor household fireplaces;

Incinerators (for farmland acreage use);

Burning barrels;

Camp stoves (properly attended);

Barbecues (charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas);

Wood pellet grills;

Propane/natural gas fire pit;

Recreational camp fires in an approved burn pit;

Chimeneas;

Fires contained within approved facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas; and

Oil well flaring (must register with central fire dispatch at 403-264-1022).

Further information about the advisory in Rocky View County can be found online.

There are 41 active wildfires currently burning in Alberta, according to provincial data.

Most are in central and northern Alberta, but Alberta Wildfires reports one wildfire in the Calgary Forest Area.

The fire, which is half a hectare in size, is currently being held.

It's the third fire in that region this year and its cause is under investigation.