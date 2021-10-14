Rocky View County man dies in Monday night head-on collision on Hwy. 8
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A 33-year-old man is dead following a head-on collision Monday night on Hwy. 8.
The incident took place around 9:17 p.m. just east of Range Road 40, when an SUV travelling east collided head-on with a westbound semi-tractor as it tried to pass another vehicle.
The 33-year-old, from Rocky View County, was driving the SUV. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The 63-year-old driver of the semi-tractor, who's from Chilliwack B.C., received minor injuries and was transported to hospital.
No charges are anticipated. The name of the deceased will not be released.

