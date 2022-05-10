Rocky View County man wins $500K in Western Max lottery
A Rocky View County man checked his winning lottery ticket eight times over two days before accepting the fact that he had won $500,000.
Junnir Manimbo shared the $1 million grand prize in the April 8 Western Max draw.
He bought his ticket at the Shell location on CrossIron Lane in Balzac on April 7 and returned to the store after the draw to check his numbers.
The self-checker confirmed he had won $500,000, but he rechecked his ticket another five times.
Manimbo said, after a nearly sleepless night, he returned to the store yet again and checked the ticket twice more before coming to terms with his windfall.
He shared the prize with the owner of a ticket purchased in Saskatchewan and says he plans to save some of his winnings for the future and to support his automotive business.
-
Crown drops case against former IWK Health Centre executive charged in expense scandalThe Crown has dropped its case against a former Halifax children's hospital executive who was charged in an expense scandal involving the hospital's former CEO.
-
Sask. 'close to a breaking point' with lab tech shortageThe Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science says there’s a shortage of lab tech workers in Saskatchewan.
-
Suncor uninterested in selling Petro-Canada, CEO says despite shareholder pressureSuncor Energy Inc. is not interested in selling off its Petro-Canada retail network, the oil giant's chief executive said Tuesday, in spite of pressure from an aggressive activist investor.
-
What to do if a bat is in your house: Health officials give tips after dozens of potential rabies exposures in B.C.Dozens of people needed treatment for possible exposure to rabies from bats last year in one region of British Columbia alone, health officials say.
-
New biking, hiking trails open in LangfordA collection of new hiking and biking trails are now open in Langford, B.C., the city announced Tuesday.
-
House fire displaces family, several pets in Annapolis Valley; Red Cross assistingA family of three has been displaced from their home following an early morning fire in Greenwood Square, N.S.
-
Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald TrumpElon Musk said he will reverse Twitter's permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company.
-
New details released following stabbing in ThornhillPolice are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a stabbing in Thornhill that left a man with serious injuries.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizationsHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a significant drop in hospitalizations.