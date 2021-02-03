Rocky View County rejected a proposal to create a gravel pit on its northern border Wednesday.

The county's Twitter feed announced the decision late Wednesday afternoon, following a marathon two day virtual hearing that featured numerous pleas from community members to reject the proposal.

"Rocky View County Council voted to refuse a land use re-designation application by Lehigh Hanson Materials Lts. for the Scott Pit site in Bearspaw," it tweeted. "After concluding two days of virtual public hearings, allowing for public submissions in support of or opposition to the project."

The community had previously rejected proposals to build a gravel pit in the area in 1994 and again in 2010.

Residents celebrated on Twitter Wednesday, including Olympic hero Catriona Le May Doan, who said, "Thank you to Council for voting in favour of the health of our community."

