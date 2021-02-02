Lehigh Hanson Materials Ltd. hope to redesignate 600 acres on the northern edge of Calgary, near Bearspaw for the potential construction of a new gravel pit.

Rocky View County are assessing a proposal from Lehigh Hanson Materials during a special council meeting Tuesday morning as concerned residents watched virtually.

Residents in the area are against the gravel pit, citing health concerns, including dust, ground water contamination and noise.

The company has reapplied for this mine numerous times, in 1994 and again in 2010, and have been rejected each previous attempt but say that this new proposal addresses the concerns from past rejections.

Even if the application is approved and the rezoning is permitted it could still be a while before any ground breaks as Lehigh Hanson Materials would still need additional approval from Alberta Environment and Parks to start an open pit mine.

With files from Ty Rothermal