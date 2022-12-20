Rocky View Schools cancels all in-person classes due to extreme cold

The Rocky View School Division closed all of its schools Tuesday, save for its online ones, in response to the severely cold weather.

The school division announced Tuesday morning that classes were cancelled for all students except for those who remotely attend Discovery Trails Online School and Summit Trails Online High School.

Rocky View Schools operates schools in Airdrie, Chestermere, Crossfield, Cochrane, Springbank and the surrounding areas.

A decision on the status of Wednesday's classes was not announced.

The Calgary Catholic School District confirmed Tuesday morning that all of its schools in Calgary would be open, but the schools the CCSD operates in Airdrie, Chestermere and Cochrane would be closed.

As of Tuesday morning, temperatures in southern Alberta neared -35 C with a wind chill value below -40.