A school division that operates outside of Calgary has announced all of its schools will be open Friday, and buses will be running, on what is expected to be the final school day in the current severe cold snap.

Friday's reopening of all Rocky View Schools schools comes one day after the board cancelled all Thursday classes in response to the extreme cold.

Parents and guardians are asked to stay with their children at the bus stop until they are picked up and to ensure students are dressed appropriately for the conditions.

The school division runs schools throughout Rocky View County including Airdrie, Cochrane and Chestermere.

As of Friday morning, extreme cold warnings are in place for the entire province of Alberta as wind chills remain below the – 40 threshold.

Environment Canada is predicting the current prolonged cold snap will end Monday, when Family Day is observed in Alberta.