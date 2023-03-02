Rocky View Schools' 'space crisis' ignored by the Smith government

A board that operates more than 50 schools in the Calgary area says its buildings are bursting at the seams and it's disappointed that it was left out of Danielle Smith's first budget.

The Rocky View School Division (RVS) says it is suffering from a "space crisis" and had high hopes that a handful of projects would be approved and funded.

"RVS asked Alberta Education to approve and fund a Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Airdrie, a Kindergarten to Grade 5 school in Cochrane, a Kindergarten to Grade 9 school in Chestermere and a high school in Airdrie as the top four critical priorities in our Capital Plan," said RVS' director of communications Tara de Weerd in an email to CTV News.

She adds the proposals are crucial to education, especially considering that in just a few years, all of its schools would be over capacity. Right now, de Weerd says, several schools are already over 101 per cent enrollment.

According to its data, schools in the city of Airdrie are 92 per cent utilized, Cochrane schools are at 97 per cent capacity and those in the city of Chestermere are 96 per cent utilized.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced Wednesday that progress was being made on 58 school projects, with full construction funding being given out to 13 projects.

The four projects RVS is referring to were in the announcement, but they aren't among those the province is paying to be built.

The government has a Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Airdrie listed as "design funding," a Grade 9 to 12 school in Airdrie as "school planning," while the other two projects – in Cochrane and Chestermere – are considered to be in the "pre-planning" stage.

RVS is still waiting on the province to define what those terms mean, but de Weerd says all four projects, had they been fully funded in Tuesday's budget, would be ready to go this year.

"Sites are shovel-ready for Airdrie K-8 and Cochrane K-5 with the other two schools to be site-ready in 2023," she said.

She says without the commitment from the province, student education will suffer.

"It takes about three years to build a new school after a division receives construction funding approval. While receiving some design, planning and pre-planning funding offers some hope for new schools in the future, it pushes that space relief out for Airdrie high school students and Cochrane and Chestermere elementary students to five to six years or more."

CTV News has reached out to Alberta Education for a comment on RVS' concerns.