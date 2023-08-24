Rod Stewart offers 'deepest, deepest apologies' to Saskatoon fans

A rock legend took to social media to personally apologize for a last-minute concert cancellation in Saskatoon.

Fans were gearing up to see Rod Stewart take the stage at SaskTel Centre Saturday night after opener Cheap Trick wrapped up.

However, to the disappointment of the crowd, they were informed Stewart would not take the stage due to an issue with his vocal cords.

"My dear friends in Saskatoon so sorry, I couldn't turn up the other night," Stewart said in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday.

"I was warming my voice up an hour before I went onstage and it just went. The doctor said it happens sometimes, it's like a cramp or something."

Stewart said he's feeling healthy again and was looking forward to his Ottawa concert Wednesday night where he successfully took the stage.

He thanked Cheap Trick for "carrying the show" in Saskatoon.

"Hopefully I'll come back to see you another day — and my deepest, deepest apologies," Stewart said.

According to a SaskTel Centre representative, the concert date will not be rescheduled and anyone who purchased a ticket can receive a full refund at the point of purchase.

The unexpected cancellation marked the second time Rod Stewart fans had their hopes dashed in Saskatoon.

Saturday's show was a rescheduled date from Stewart's 2020 tour which was cancelled following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.