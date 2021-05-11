Rodent suspects in alleged lumber theft won’t face charges: RCMP

Porcupine Plain RCMP say one or more beavers are to blame for a rural lumber theft.

On May 7, a person had left some posts piled on a property they planned on fencing, only to find they’d gone missing.

Officers quickly spotted the posts in a beaver dam in a nearby waterway, according to a news release.

Cst. Conrad Rickards said in the release he wasn’t able to track down the culprits – but in any case they won’t face charges.

“Who could really blame these little bucktooth bandits, considering the price of wood these days?”