Rodents killed, buildings destroyed following fire at Westman Reptile Gardens

Rodents were killed and several buildings were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday at Westman Reptile Gardens, located east of Brandon, Man.

According to a GoFundMe created to help with the costs of the fire, the actual reptile gardens were not impacted by the fire; however, nine other buildings were affected, including the feed shed, walk-in freezer, and the rodent building.

The GoFundMe noted that 29 cages of rats and two guinea pigs were saved, but that is “only a small fraction compared to what perished in the fire.”

It noted that insurance will cover the cost of the damaged buildings, but the animals will not be covered.

All of the reptiles at the facility are alive and safe.

The Westman Reptile Gardens will be closed for the next few days until everything is cleaned up.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.