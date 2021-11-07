Rodney, Ont. hopes to move Cenotaph into downtown for future Remembrance Day ceremonies

For more than 60 years the Legion Branch 525 in Rodney, Ont. has held its own Remembrance Day ceremony.

However after the branch was recently surrendered and the building sold, this year's ceremony at the library was handled by West Lorne's Legion.

"This is really strange to have another Legion come in and take over for us but we're so thankful for the West Lorne Legion for actually doing it," says Brad Phillips , president of Legion Branch 525.

This year's ceremony was special because during the pandemic, the town of Rodney buried its last two remaining World War Two veterans.

"They were Pastor Stuart Patterson and Ruben Tobias," says Bill Denning, a local funeral home director, and Rodney resident.

"It was certainly a significant moment for me as I recognized those World War Two veterans and how much more important it is for the rest of us left behind to honor our fallen veterans and continue the ceremonies so that we can all teach the next generation, the importance and the sacrifices that our grandfather's generation made for us".

Phillips says the World War One veterans are gone, and the majority of the World War Two veterans have passed away as well.

"We still have Korea, peacekeeping and all that the modern day vets and with all the things that happen Afghanistan this past year, it's good to remember that all the soldiers we've lost," says Phillips.

The cenotaph in Rodney is located in the cemetery. There will soon be a push to have it moved downtown where future Remembrance Day ceremonies could be held.

'In the summertime we have these Decoration Day ceremonies, but every Remembrance Day ceremony has been downtown in front of our library where a little plaque was placed many years ago," says Denning.

"There's been some discussions in the community about moving that cenotaph from the Rodney cemetery, uptown creating a really nice centerpiece for our downtown community and having a better focal point for our Remembrance Day ceremonies".

Phillips says the Legion is still working through the funds from the sale of the Branch 525 buiding.

"The idea is the proceeds from the sale go back into the community," says Phillips.

"We're donating to the food bank and schools things like that, but we'd like to do a big project. We may move the the war monument into town, or we do a handicap-park or a splash pad or something to let the townsfolk remember and honor the the Legion members that have passed and gone on".

The West Lorne Legion will also host ceremonies in Dutton Wednesday evening, and in West Lorne on Nov. 11. Port Burwell and Vienna also held ceremonies in Elgin County Sunday.