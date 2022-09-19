Roger Bilodeau files appeal after manslaughter conviction in deaths of Métis hunters

Roger Bilodeau has filed an appeal after he was convicted of manslaughter earlier this year in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, minus 1,624 days of time spent in pre-sentencing custody, which amounts to about 4.5 years.

Bilodeau wants his conviction overturned or a new trial ordered on the basis that the judge properly failed to instruct the jury on party liability, according to a notice of appeal.

Bilodeau’s son Anthony, 33, was found guilty of manslaughter in Sansom’s death and second-degree murder in Cardinal’s death.

He is awaiting sentencing.