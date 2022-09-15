Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, saying next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.
"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old," Federer said on Instagram.
"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.
"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."
Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra
To my tennis family and beyond,
With Love,
Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN
-
Sudbury production of Into the Woods set in modern contextYES Theatre's newest production at Sudbury Theatre Centre, Into the Woods, is a modern, inventive retelling of an iconic Stephen Sondheim musical set in the wake of a massive climate disaster.
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after suspected hit-and-run in VancouverVancouver police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that has left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
-
Four kittens died after being found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last monthThe Provincial Animal Welfare Services is investigating the deaths of four kittens that were found abandoned in a carrier in Ottawa last month.
-
Guelph man allegedly hides from officers behind bus shelter, faces drugs and weapons chargesGuelph police have handed out several drug and weapon charges to a man they say was trying to hide from them behind a bus shelter.
-
Florida flies 'illegal immigrants' to Martha's VineyardFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
-
Smoke heading out, rain heading in for CalgaryAir quality improving, cooling to showers next week in Calgary.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Two more 20s, then a bit cooler for the weekendTemperatures are set to return to "average" this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper teens Saturday and Sunday in the Edmonton region.
-
Burst water main floods Vancouver streets, leads to road closuresA broken water main led to road closures in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood early Friday morning as local streets were flooded.
-
Two people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after east Windsor crashWindsor police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the east side of the city.