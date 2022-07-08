Rogers clients who need EPS, RCMP asked to use landline or visit station amid outage

Rogers clients who need to contact Edmonton police are advised to use a landline or visit a station as the Canada-wide outage continues Friday.

The Rogers network is experiencing Canada-wide internet and wireless outages. If you are a Rogers client and are attempting to contact the Edmonton Police Service, please use a landline or visit one of our divisional stations.

A massive outage is affecting Rogers customers across Canada, including mobile services, internet connectivity.

For a list of police station locations, click here.

Alberta RCMP confirmed their communication centres are "functioning normally," however, Rogers customers without telephone service will not be able to connect with 911 operators.

"All public RCMP detachment numbers are still functioning normally, though we urge you to consult our online directory if you are having any issues connecting with an Alberta RCMP detachment," Mounties said in a statement.

"If you are one of the users affected by the outage, we encourage you to plan ahead for access to emergency services through another network phone, landline, or in person."