Rogers expands 5G service for customers on TTC subway downtown
Rogers Communications Inc. has rolled out its high-speed 5G wireless service to its own customers in core parts of Toronto's downtown subway network, as it continues to feud with the other major carriers over access for all transit riders.
The company says it has also upgraded the cellular network to provide all subway riders with more reliable access to 911 service in the same areas.
Starting today, Rogers says its customers can connect to its 5G network while in the Line 1 stations and tunnels in the Downtown U, plus Spadina and Dupont stations.
Users will also be able to access the 5G network in 13 stations on Line 2 from Keele to Castle Frank, plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations.
Rogers bought the company that had been providing wireless service on the subway network earlier this year. It has pledged to work with its rivals and make an upgraded system accessible for other carriers to use, however its rivals have raised concerns with the company's plans.
The federal government launched a consultation process last month in a bid to speed up negotiations among major carriers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.
