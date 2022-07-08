Rogers outage affecting BC Ferries debit, credit payments

BC Ferries is warning customers that a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications is affecting payments at ferry terminals and on board its vessels.

The ferry operator says debit and credit card sales at multiple terminals are being affected by the outage Friday.

ATMs at BC Ferries terminals and vessels are somewhat working, depending on each individual machine's provider, says the ferry company.

BC Ferries is asking customers to bring and use cash if possible during the outage.

The outage has disrupted internet and mobile services for businesses and government offices across Canada.

"We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a Rogers spokesperson said Friday.

BC Ferries is also warning about sailing cancellations between Nanaimo and West Vancouver due to lack of staffing.

On Friday, volunteer group Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue urged anyone who has an emergency while on the water to use a VHF radio to call for help, not a cellular phone due to the outage.

VHF Marine Radio Channel 16 is the designated distress and safety frequency internationally and is monitored by coast guard operators.