Rogers service outage impacting 911 calls in Manitoba: police

The Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP are warning residents that a Rogers service outage has made 911 calls inaccessible for those who use the service provider.

Rogers customers have been dealing with widespread outages on Friday morning, with users across the country reporting issues with Internet access, phone calls and cable television.

Winnipeg police tweeted that 911 is currently not accessible for those with the Rogers cell network. Those who require emergency help are asked to find a landline or call from a phone with another network.

Manitoba RCMP also posted a statement online, stating the Rogers outage is impacting 911 calls. They are also advising people who need emergency help to find a landline or call from a phone on another network.

Rogers tweeted that it is aware of the current issues, and is working to resolve the problem.

9-1-1 is not accessible presently for those on the Rogers cellular network. Should you need emergency assistance, please find a landline to call from or call from a phone on another network. #WPS911 https://t.co/I6kISNG4OD