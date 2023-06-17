Roller skating rides a renaissance in new Calgary festival
A one-of-a-kind Calgary festival is bringing back the good times for those who long for the heyday of roller skating in this city, when Lloyd's Roller Rink was king.
The organization, Calgary Roller Skate, held a Friday night skate party in the southeast.
The large, enthusiastic turnout was no surprise for Teresa Tucci, the co-founder of Calgary Roller Skate.
"When our beloved Lloyd's closed, it was like Calgary thought roller skating was dead," she said. "And at that time, there was still the skate community rallying – and then COVID happened, and people went in to recreational activities.
"TikTok kind of blew it up into popular culture, and there's been a resurgence [of popularity] – enough that we've been able to do these pop-ups."
The festival continues until Sunday with workshops, performances, international guests and music.
More information about Calgary Roller Skate is available here.
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across systemOC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
West Nile Virus prevention program starts across BarrieThe City of Barrie's larviciding program to help control larval mosquitoes starts Monday.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.