Roller skating seeing a resurgence in North Bay and area, says local roller derby league

Sisters Rowen, 8, and Raina Fraser, 6, are roller skating naturals – the pair even got new skates for Christmas.

"These are the breaks,” said Rowen, pointing them out while talking with CTV News.

“When you're going fast, you use these to stop."

“It’s a lot of fun,” said her sister Raina.

Once very popular in the 1970s and often associated with disco music, the Nipissing Roller Derby League is encouraging everyone to lace up to bring a resurgence into roller skating.

It held a public skate Saturday afternoon at its new home base at the Callander Community Centre for first-time skaters to try out the sport and for regulars to meet the team.

“It's definitely coming back. There are a lot of roller skaters in North Bay,” said roller derby player Kelly ‘Ginger Snaps’ Gillard, who also serves as the league’s events coordinator.

“We just want people to come out and try roller skating. When we keep holding these, they're saying their kids are getting into their roller skates again."

The roller derby league is made up of one team that competes at the neighbouring Bill Barber Rink in the summer, now that it has been properly upgraded with a flat, smooth concrete base.

"We’re always looking for more people. We're hoping to get two different teams,” Gillard said.

“An ‘A-B’ level team that would travel and do different games and a team that stays here and does local games. It’s good they’re doing it now because they’ll be better at it when they’re older.”

During the summer, the team will compete against teams like Georgina, Niagara and South Simcoe. During the winter the team holds scrimmage games.

While there’s no bumping or crashing into other skaters Saturday, the league said recreational roller skating is a great way to keep active and have fun.

"In February, we're starting an intro into derby program,” said league coach and head trainer Brittany Tartaglia.

“Anyone above the age of 18 who wants to try it out, it's a 12-week program on Wednesday. It would just mean us being able to expand."

The team, which started in 2017, said it is also considering starting a junior league in the future, if there are enough kids who want to try it and if there are enough coaches to properly train young competitors.

Tartaglia told CTV News that junior leagues are becoming quite popular in southern Ontario.

"It's similar to skating and I like skating,” said Bryce Cuillerier, a junior roller skater at the event.

“It's pretty easy to do."

The league said they hope to make sure ‘the good times roll.’

For more information on the league and their activities, visit thier website or follow them on social media.