Rollercoaster of open and closed business over pandemic could be changing everyday habits

For The Lakeview Restaurant, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announcing indoor dining can reopen at 50 per cent capacity Jan. 31 is like seeing a light a end of the tunnel.

“This is our 90th birthday this year, and what a way to start our 90th. We really feel hopeful people will come out and support the way they always have, the moment this ends,” General Manager Frances Bell told CTV News Toront on Thursday.

Bell said that before the Omicron variant came on the scene, people were returning to the restaurants, but the restrictions, along with the open and closed ups and downs, have had a real trickle down impact on the industry.

From employees out of work, paying vendors and landlords, to coping with leftover food and paying bills.

Inflation and the minimum wage increase also changing the dining landscape.

“Prices in every restaurant in Toronto are going to have to increase,” she said.

Over the coming months, the government plans to ease capacity limits at restaurants, theatres, gyms, and other indoor venues.

The rotating closures have Torontonians evaluating their habits.

“I did change it a little bit, I do dine out less but it would be nice to have social interactions again,” said a woman sipping on a coffee outside a coffee shop along Bloor St. W.

“I think I would definitely do movie theatres, and restaurants for indoor dining, but the gyms still kind of suss me out so I’ve been doing a lot more at home work outs,”said another woman.

“I noticed a few months ago my ability to save was completely wiped out,” a man said.

“I did go to the theatre just before the lockdown and we were like 10 people in the theatre, so I think some places are more risky then others,” another man said.

Bell believes people haven’t changed too much, and will want to get back to life and their community spaces.

“There’s kids out there who want to see their friends and have a milkshake, parents who need a break and want to have a drink,” Bell said.