Rollercoaster spring weather expected in the Forest City

The stretch of summer-like weather with both sunshine and record-breaking warmth has come to an abrupt end.

Unseasonably cool air has settled back into southern Ontario with showers and lake-effect rain.

A deep upper low is slowly moving overhead and will continue to spin cool, wet weather over the Great Lakes into Tuesday.

The chance for light rainfall will linger with a few flakes of snow mixing in, and temperatures will average close to 10 C below normal Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will build back into the area Wednesday with sunshine, and a brief one-day warm up will arrive on Thursday.

The spring temperature ride continues, however, as another cold front will cross Friday with a blast of chilly weather expected for the weekend.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind southwest at 30 km/h. High of 3 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 12 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 22 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 15 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 9 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 8 C.