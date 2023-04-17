Rollercoaster spring weather expected in the Forest City
The stretch of summer-like weather with both sunshine and record-breaking warmth has come to an abrupt end.
Unseasonably cool air has settled back into southern Ontario with showers and lake-effect rain.
A deep upper low is slowly moving overhead and will continue to spin cool, wet weather over the Great Lakes into Tuesday.
The chance for light rainfall will linger with a few flakes of snow mixing in, and temperatures will average close to 10 C below normal Tuesday afternoon.
High pressure will build back into the area Wednesday with sunshine, and a brief one-day warm up will arrive on Thursday.
The spring temperature ride continues, however, as another cold front will cross Friday with a blast of chilly weather expected for the weekend.
Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries near noon. Wind southwest at 30 km/h. High of 3 C.
Wednesday: Sunny. High of 12 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 22 C.
Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 15 C.
Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 9 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 8 C.