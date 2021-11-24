Rolling demonstration backs up Highway 401 traffic near Brockville

A demonstration in supoport is causing delays on Highway 401 west of Cornwall on Wednesday.

A convoy left Cornwall around 8 a.m., travelling toward Napanee. The demonstration is in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C., who are fighting against the construction of a pipeline through their territory.

The convoy of eight vehicles passed through Brockville around 10 a.m., going about 40 kilometres per hour and flying flags.

A line of traffic about 20 kilometres long stretched behind the vehicles, who had a police escort.

OPP say to be prepared for slowdowns in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.

