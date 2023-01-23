Rolling ER closures adding pressure to Hanover hospital

It’s another busy day at the Hanover emergency room, where patient numbers and serious illness is on the rise.

“Before the pandemic we were seeing about 15,500 patients per year. We are now on track to see nearly 20,000 patients. And those patients are coming with more complex medical issues,” said Hanover and District Hospital President and CEO, Dana Howes.

On the ground, that’s an increase from 25 ER patients a day visiting Hanover’s emergency department a decade ago, now to 50 patients a day.

“We are seeing really high volumes. 50 ER patients a day would be a treat, honestly, most days. Before, that used to be a really, really, busy day in the ER,” said Dr. Nick Abell, a Hanover family and emergency room physician.

The rolling emergency department closures at neighbouring hospitals in Walkerton, Chesley and Durham over the past two years is largely to blame for the 20 per cent increase in ER visits to Hanover in the past year, and a 35 per cent increase from 2019.

Illness seriousness or acuity is also on the rise, up 20 per cent in the past year, and 40 per cent pre-pandemic, according to Hanover hospital officials.

“It’s not just quick coughs and colds, it’s abdominal pain and chest pain. More complexity than before,” said Dr. Tim Heerema, Hanover family and emergency department physician.

One-time provincial funding that started in August — but runs out in March — to hire a nurse practitioner to handle less serious ER visits has helped Hanover cope.

“It’s enabled us to create somewhat of a fast track system. So it prevents bottle necking, helps with wait times, and supports our physicians,” said Howes.

“The nurse practitioner is more than capable, and has been very well received in dealing with those less acute patients, and taking a large burden off of us,” added Heerema.

With a growing and aging population, and one of a only a handful of Grey-Bruce hospitals that hasn’t been forced to close due to nursing shortages, Hanover is bracing for the record breaking ER volumes to continue, well into the future.

“I don’t think this can be called a surge anymore. It’s more like, this is the way it is. Fact is we are a busy ER, that continues to get busier,” said Howes.

“Hopefully the system will start to heal itself, and we get this going again, but we are very worried,” added Abell, who was just nearing the end of 24 hour shift, with many more all-nighters in his future to keep Hanover’s emergency department open and available to patients from across Grey and Bruce counties.