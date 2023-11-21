Rolling Stones announce show in Vancouver, only Canadian date on new tour

Some long overdue satisfaction is in store for Rolling Stones fans who were let down when the band cancelled their 2020 visit to Vancouver.

The iconic rockers have announced a show in the city as the only Canadian stop on next year's Hackney Diamonds Tour. The band will play BC Place on July 5, 2024. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

"Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from 'Start Me Up,' 'Gimme Shelter,' 'Jumpin’ Jack Flash,' 'Satisfaction' and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album Hackney Diamonds," the band's official tour announcement says.

BC Place teased the possibility of the Rolling Stones' return last week, with a tweet saying "It's just a kiss away" and a sign at the stadium saying "Miss You" that featured the band's logo.

Mayor Ken Sim posted a video to social media reacting to Tuesday morning's news, playing 'Honky Tonk Women' in the background and thanking them for bringing their "swagger" to Vancouver.

"Hey Mick, Keith, Ronnie -- we are super stoked that you decided to come back to Vancouver to play once again. In Vancouver you have the biggest Rolling Stones fans and they are going to lose their sh*t next summer when you guys are rocking out at BC Place," he said.

Exciting news Vancouverites! Thrilled to hear that the Rolling Stones will be taking centre stage at BC Place next year. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to rock.



To Mick, Keith, and Ronnie thanks for bringing your swagger to our awesome city. pic.twitter.com/KLCVrH40c9

Hackney Diamonds is the band's first album of new, original material in 18 years.

The band was last in Vancouver in 2006, and their much-anticipated 2020 return was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. The unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock's greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

With a file from The Associated Press