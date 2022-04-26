Rolling Stones exhibit coming to Winnipeg in new Expo Live! facility

Fans of the Rolling Stones will soon get an up-close experience into the life of the British rock band.

A new exhibited called "Unzipped" is coming to Winnipeg, giving people a behind the scenes look at how the band came to be. The exhibit will also feature a replica recording studio where they started out.

True North Sports and Entertainment said there will be more than 300 Rolling Stones artifacts in the exhibit from instruments to personal diaries.

The exhibit will be held at Expo Live! at Portage Place, True North Sports and Entertainment's new venue in the Portage Place Shopping Centre.

"It’s infinitely cool to go backstage at a Rolling Stones show and go in the dressing room, and this is as close as you will get to having that experience without actually being invited to Mick and Keith's private enclave backstage," Kevin Donnelly, the senior vice president of Venues and Entertainment with True North, said in a news release.

"The Rolling Stones are without equal. The legendary rock band has a staying power like a Winnipeg winter," said Coun. Scott Gillingham at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Gillingham said events like this and others that will come in the future to Expo Live! at Portage Place will bring life to the downtown core.

"The momentum in downtown Winnipeg is beginning to rise again and this exhibit and Expo Live! will just further enhance that momentum."

Winnipeg is only one of two Canadian stops for the exhibit and it will be in the city for seven weeks.

"Events like this and attractions like this really make downtown a destination," said Kate Fenske, the CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

The show will be running from June 11 until July 31, Tuesday through Sunday and there will also be extended hours on the weekend.