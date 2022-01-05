Rolling Stones exhibit in Kitchener zipped back up with new provincial restrictions

Those looking to check out "Unzipped" at THEMUSEUM will have to wait a little longer to get some satisfaction.

The Kitchener museum announced they will be temporarily closing their doors due to the new provincial restrictions, but hope to reopen on Jan. 28.

Those with tickets to the interactive Rolling Stones exhibit can reschedule their visit at no cost, get a credit to use at THEMUSEUM in the future, donate the ticket cost and receive a tax receipt, or ask for a full refund.

The "Unzipped" exhibit features over 300 pieces of memorabilia from the band's 60 year history. It's scheduled to run until the end of February.