'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy rolls into Ottawa

The sounds of motorcycle engines and sporadic chants of freedom filled the air in downtown Ottawa Friday afternoon, as the “Rolling Thunder” biker rally rolled into the capital.

Officers from Ottawa police, the OPP and RCMP on foot, on motorcycles and in cruisers kept an eye on participants in the downtown core, with an “exclusion zone” set up to prevent motor vehicle-based protests, rallies and events from entering the area around Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial.

The first of 500 motorcycles and other vehicles expected to arrive in Ottawa this weekend were spotted downtown through the afternoon, while people carrying Canadian flags walked along sidewalks up to Parliament Hill chanting ‘Freedom.”

CTV News reporter Glen McGregor reported dozens of vehicles were in Kaladar on Hwy. 7, ready to join up with Rolling Thunder in the capital. The vehicles were covered in Canadian flags.

Ottawa police said Friday afternoon that it was aware of convoys headed to Ottawa for the event, but warned they will not be allowed downtown. Ontario Provincial Police said there will be temporary exit closures on Hwy. 417 through the weekend due to the protest.

“Please be advised that your convoy will be diverted and you will not be able to stop or remain on area roadways," Ottawa police said on Twitter.

The organizers of “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” have not said much about the reason for the rally. Neil Sheard told the Evan Solomon Show this week that it’s a “bike rally to help heal and give back that dignity to the (National War Memorial) that was desecrated by the powers that be.”

Rolling Thunder said on its website earlier this week it does not “support blockades, obstruction of police performing their duties, damage to property, or hate and vitriol directed to the residents of Ottawa.”

The only event scheduled on Friday is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march on Parliament Hill at 6 p.m. Events on Saturday and Sunday include a service at the National War Memorial, a rally at Parliament Hill and a service at a Vanier church.

A motor vehicle exclusion zone is now in effect in the downtown and ByWard Market areas, with police saying “no motor vehicles involved in any event are permitted inside this zone.” The exclusion zone is Waller Street in the east, Bay Street in the west, Wellington/Rideau street in the north and Laurier Avenue in the east.

Ottawa Bylaw said enforcement of the no-parking and no-stopping rules in the exclusion zone would begin at 7 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., four large tow trucks were parked on Laurier Avenue near Ottawa City Hall to tow any vehicles violating the rules.

Temporarily closures along Hwy. 417

Ontario Provincial Police warn motorists may encounter temporary closures along Hwy. 417 this weekend in the downtown area.

Police say there will be temporary exit closures due to “ongoing events” through the weekend.

“Be respectful,” mayor asks biker convoy participants

As city officials prepared for the convoy’s arrival, Mayor Jim Watson is urging demonstrators to respect local residents.

“The one message I leave to them is you’re coming into someone else’s neighbourhood, be respectful, recognize that there are kids – this is probably the first nice weekend we’ve had this year, there will be kids playing on the streets,” Watson said on CTV Morning Live.

“We don’t want to see anyone hurt or injured, and it’s up to the motorcycles to follow the rules, to follow the law or there will be consequences. There’s not going to be warnings handed out, there will be tickets handed out and if necessary, if there’s blockades tow trucks will be coming in.”

The city insists downtown roads and businesses are open for business, but residents and tourists should expect to see a heightened police presence through the weekend.

Officers are in place throughout the downtown area and are keeping eyes on movement within downtown,” police said on Twitter. “Today is a regular business day so you can expect to see vehicles and trucks who have business within the vehicle exclusion zone.”

City barricades, heavy equipment or police officers and vehicles will be at various intersections across the city. Police say roads are not closed in the exclusion zone, and residential and business traffic, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and public transit are permitted.

The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event comes two months after the Freedom Convoy demonstration that occupied the Parliamentary Precinct for three and a half weeks.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney says they believe police are better prepared for this protest.

“Police, certainly, are better prepared, certainly not willing to allow vehicular movement as a form of protest, which really was a mistake in January, February,” McKenney said Friday morning. “They really are not willing to allow an illegal occupation, so I’m actually not as concerned about this turning into a long-term, illegal occupation.

“It is the disruption and what comes with this type of convoy that’s coming.”

Watson says the city is ready for this event.

“I’m very confident the police have a good plan; they have the resources to implement that plan, to ensure the protection of our businesses, our small businesses to ensure that we don’t see a repeat of what happened in February which was very hurtful and harmful to so many people in the central core of the city,” the mayor said.

'Unwelcome Party'

Two kilometres away from the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill, Community Solidarity Ottawa is hosting an "Unwelcome Party" this evening.

"We cannot let this go unchallenged," organizer Brian Latour said.

CSO says they wanted to do something to send a message to the Rolling Thunder biker rally that they are not welcome in Ottawa. The event also aims to publicly demonstrate how much of a disruption the convoys have had on Centretown residents.

The "Unwelcome Party" begins at 5 p.m. at Strathcona Park in Sandy Hill.

The mayor was asked about residents hosting counter-protests this weekend.

“As long as they don’t get into a position that they put themselves in danger or there’s a confrontation, the last thing we need is to split the resources of the police by dealing with another challenge,” Watson said on Friday. “I admire the people who want to fight back and push back; but please don’t put yourself in danger, let your voices be heard but don’t get into a situation where the police have to come in and break up a situation.”

No Stopping Zones

Ottawa Bylaw says enforcement will begin at 7 a.m. for vehicles violating the Special Event No Stopping Zones in the exclusion zone.

The exclusion zone for no stopping and no parking is Waller Street, Wellington/Rideau street, Bay Street and Laurier Avenue.

Ottawa City Hall

Ottawa City Hall and the underground parking lot are now closed for the weekend.

The city says City Hall and the parking lot are off-limits to the public until Monday.