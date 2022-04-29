'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa

There is an increased police presence around downtown Ottawa today as the city prepares for the Rolling Thunder biker rally to roll into the capital.

Approximately 500 motorcycles and other vehicles are expected to arrive into Ottawa today for the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” protest, with events scheduled for today, Saturday and Sunday at the National War Memorial, on Parliament Hill and at a church in Vanier. There are also plans for a motorcycle ride through parts of Ottawa on Saturday.

As city officials prepare for the convoy’s arrival, Mayor Jim Watson is urging demonstrators to respect local residents.

“The one message I leave to them is you’re coming into someone else’s neighbourhood, be respectful, recognize that there are kids – this is probably the first nice weekend we’ve had this year, there will be kids playing on the streets,” Watson said on CTV Morning Live.

“We don’t want to see anyone hurt or injured, and it’s up to the motorcycles to follow the rules, to follow the law or there will be consequences. There’s not going to be warnings handed out, there will be tickets handed out and if necessary, if there’s blockades tow trucks will be coming in.”

According to the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” website, the only event scheduled for today is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.

A motor vehicle exclusion zone is now in effect in the downtown and ByWard Market areas, with police saying “no motor vehicles involved in any event are permitted inside this zone.” The exclusion zone is Waller Street in the east, Bay Street in the west, Wellington/Rideau street in the north and Laurier Avenue in the east.

Friday morning, Ottawa police, OPP and RCMP cruisers were deployed at intersections through the downtown area.

“Officers are in place throughout the downtown area and are keeping eyes on movement within downtown,” police said on Twitter. “Today is a regular business day so you can expect to see vehicles and trucks who have business within the vehicle exclusion zone.”

City barricades, heavy equipment or police officers and vehicles will be at various intersections across the city. Police say roads are not closed in the exclusion zone, and residential and business traffic, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and public transit are permitted.

Ottawa Bylaw said enforcement of the no-parking and no-stopping rules in the exclusion zone would begin at 7 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., four large tow trucks were parked on Laurier Avenue near Ottawa City Hall to tow any vehicles violating the rules.

Ottawa Bylaw said enforcement of the no parking/no stopping rules in the exclusion zone would begin at 7 am ahead of Rolling Thunder.



The “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event comes two months after the Freedom Convoy demonstration that occupied the Parliamentary Precinct for three and a half weeks.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney says they believe police are better prepared for this protest.

“Police, certainly, are better prepared, certainly not willing to allow vehicular movement as a form of protest, which really was a mistake in January, February,” McKenney said Friday morning. “They really are not willing to allow an illegal occupation, so I’m actually not as concerned about this turning into a long-term, illegal occupation.

“It is the disruption and what comes with this type of convoy that’s coming.”

Watson says the city is ready for this event.

“I’m very confident the police have a good plan; they have the resources to implement that plan, to ensure the protection of our businesses, our small businesses to ensure that we don’t see a repeat of what happened in February which was very hurtful and harmful to so many people in the central core of the city,” the mayor said.

'UNWELCOME PARTY'

Two kilometres away from the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill, Community Solidarity Ottawa is hosting an "Unwelcome Party" this evening.

"We cannot let this go unchallenged," organizer Brian Latour said.

CSO says they wanted to do something to send a message to the Rolling Thunder biker rally that they are not welcome in Ottawa. The event also aims to publicly demonstrate how much of a disruption the convoys have had on Centretown residents.

The "Unwelcome Party" begins at 5 p.m. at Strathcona Park in Sandy Hill.

The mayor was asked about residents hosting counter-protests this weekend.

“As long as they don’t get into a position that they put themselves in danger or there’s a confrontation, the last thing we need is to split the resources of the police by dealing with another challenge,” Watson said on Friday. “I admire the people who want to fight back and push back; but please don’t put yourself in danger, let your voices be heard but don’t get into a situation where the police have to come in and break up a situation.”

NO STOPPING ZONES

Ottawa Bylaw says enforcement will begin at 7 a.m. for vehicles violating the Special Event No Stopping Zones in the exclusion zone.

The exclusion zone for no stopping and no parking is Waller Street, Wellington/Rideau street, Bay Street and Laurier Avenue.

OTTAWA CITY HALL

Ottawa City Hall and the underground parking lot are now closed for the weekend.

The city says City Hall and the parking lot are off-limits to the public until Monday.