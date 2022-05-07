Rolling Thunder rolls out of Ottawa and no foul play in the deaths of four RMC cadets: Top five stories this week

Rolling Thunder rolls out of town after a weekend event, gas prices hit record levels and an officer nabs six speeders in 30 minutes.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Rolling Thunder Ottawa

Ottawa police reported 10 arrests and 45 vehicles towed during the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” biker event that rolled into town.

Hundreds of motorcyclists and supporters arrived in the capital on April 29 for a three day event that was intended to reclaim the National War Memorial following the “Freedom Convoy” protest in February. The “Rolling Thunder” rally was organized by Freedom Fighters Canada, a group dedicated to speaking out against COVID-19 mandates.

Ottawa Police Services Board chair Eli El-Chantiry told The Canadian Press that the three day protest cost an estimated $2.5 to $3 million for policing. El-Chantiry credited the increased police presence, boosted by officers from the OPP and RCMP, for controlling the situation.

"It could have gone the other way easily," El-Chantiry said. "A lot of people were denied entry to the downtown with their vehicle."

On Sunday, police launched an investigation into “hate-motivated mischief” at the Capital City Bikers’ Church on Carillon Street, which was discovered hours before a service to end the Rolling Thunder Event.

CTV News Ottawa’s Colton Praill reported thumbtacks were strewn across the ground in the church’s alley, and someone spray-painted, "No haven for fascism" on one of its walls.

Gas prices continued to soar to record highs in Ottawa this week, and there’s no relief in sight from the pain at the pumps.

Gas prices jumped to 195.9 cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Saturday, the highest recorded gas price in Ottawa.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague predicts gas prices will rise another four cents a litre on Sunday to 199.9 cents a litre.

McTeague expects prices to rise to $2 a litre by the May long weekend.

“We’re going to be $2.05 probably by May 2-4, if not more. We could be less. I don’t see anything in the way that’s going to stop that,” McTeague told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts.

“I think $2 is the reality for the summer for Ottawa, maybe a little higher.”

McTeague says the decision by the European Union to ban the purchase of Russian oil by the end of the year and the eventual lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns in China will suppress demand and increase costs.

Investigators say there is no reason to suspect "foul play from an outside source" in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

The four cadets died when a vehicle went into the water at Point Frederick on the RMC campus at approximately 2 a.m. April 29.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is supporting the ongoing Ontario Coroner's investigation into the incident, with the assistance of the local Military Police Department and Kingston Police.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any foul play from an outside source related to this incident," said a statement from the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal.

The Royal Military College identified the four victims as officer cadets Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrès Salek.

An OPP officer had a busy 30 minutes on the first day of May, nabbing six speeders in Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police shared an image on Twitter of six radar guns on Sunday with the speeds for each driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 on May 1.

“I wasn’t even hiding,” police said.

Motorists were stopped going 147 km/h, 146 km/h, 145 km/h, 145 km/h, 143 km/h and 137 km/h.

“Drivers charged with speeding, drive while suspended, and operate a motor vehicle without insurance,” police said.

A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is facing a stunt driving charge after police say they drove more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with children on board.

An OPP officer spotted the driver travelling at 106 km/h in a 60 km/h zone around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Micksburg Road in Laurentian Valley Township, police said in a news release.

The 54-year-old bus driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days and the school bus was towed and impounded for two weeks.

“Children were present on the bus and alternative transportation was arranged for the students,” police said.

The bus driver is charged with racing a motor vehicle and speeding under the Highway Traffic Act. They were issued a summons to appear in Pembroke provincial offences court.