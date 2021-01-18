The rollout of the Halifax Regional Police's $3.7-million body camera program is being delayed following Monday's police commission meeting.

Police had hoped to begin phase one of the program in the fall of 2021, but Halifax Board of Police Commissioners Chair Lindell Smith put forward the motion to delay the rollout of the body cams until they have more information.

"What we’ve asked for is to delay implementation to create the policies first and then look at implementation where before it was let’s purchase the equipment, develop the policy while we are doing a rollout," said Smith.

In 2015, Kentville became the first Nova Scotia police force to use body cameras.

The body camera program would still need approval by the board before it becomes a reality and is expected to take five years to implement.