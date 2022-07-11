Rollover between Henday-Whitemud ramp delays traffic in west Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A serious single-vehicle rollover caused major delays Monday morning in west Edmonton.
A car rolled over on the westbound Whitemud Drive on-ramp from northbound Anthony Henday Drive.
The on-ramp was closed to traffic for several hours.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, the driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
As the investigation continues, police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.
