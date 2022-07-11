Rollover between Henday-Whitemud ramp delays traffic in west Edmonton: EPS

A serious single-vehicle rollover caused major delays Monday morning in west Edmonton, police said.

A car rolled over on the westbound Whitemud Drive on-ramp from northbound Anthony Henday Drive.

The on-ramp was closed to traffic for several hours.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation continues, police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.