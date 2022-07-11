iHeartRadio

Rollover between Henday-Whitemud ramp to delay traffic in west Edmonton: EPS

A vehicle rolled over on an on-ramp Whitemud Drive and Anthony Henday Drive in west Edmonton on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

A serious single-vehicle rollover will cause major delays Monday morning in west Edmonton, police said.

A car rolled over on the westbound Whitemud Drive on-ramp from northbound Anthony Henday Drive.

The on-ramp closed to traffic, "which will result in major delays," police said.

Drivers are asked to take other routes.

