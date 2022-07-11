Rollover between Henday-Whitemud ramp to delay traffic in west Edmonton: EPS
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A serious single-vehicle rollover will cause major delays Monday morning in west Edmonton, police said.
A car rolled over on the westbound Whitemud Drive on-ramp from northbound Anthony Henday Drive.
The on-ramp closed to traffic, "which will result in major delays," police said.
Drivers are asked to take other routes.
