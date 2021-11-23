Rollover closes Midwestern Ontario road for over five hours
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
Two people suffered minor injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled over, sheering off a hydro pole near Wingham, Ont. Tuesday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Highway 86 between Wingham and Bluevale.
It took hydro crews over five hours to replace a hydro pole and wires damaged in the crash. Highway 86 didn’t re-open until 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Road conditions were slick at the time of the crash, as it had been snowing heavily for most of the morning across Midwestern Ontario.
Crashes and rollovers littered an area from Wingham, north to Tobermory as winter arrived in a hurry.
