Rollover crash causes 402 closure


A portion of Highway 402 was closed after a tractor trailer rollover on Oct. 19, 2022. (Source: OPP)

No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.

All lanes are now clear but OPP reported both lanes of the highway closed at Colonel Talbot Road to Longwoods Road for removal of the vehicle.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

