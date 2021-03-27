Rollover crash in Hanover leaves 4 people injured, 2 in serious condition

Two young men have been transferred to a London hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash in Hanover.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on 14th Street West and 13th Avenue around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found the vehicle lying on its driver’s side against a fence bordering a food store.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police say speed is a definite factor in this crash.

Anyone with information or security video along 14th Street from 7th to 13th Avenue is asked to contact Hanover Police investigators at 519.364.4280 ext. #101, or Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.