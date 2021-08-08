Rollover crash in northeast Calgary sends girl to hospital
Calgary EMS say a girl is at the Alberta Children's Hospital, being treated for injuries she sustained during a rollover crash on Saturday night.
Officials tell CTV News they responded to the crash, which occurred in the 5000 block of Fourth Street N.E., at about 9:45 p.m.
They found a single vehicle that had appeared to have driven down a road meant only for transit vehicles.
In the process, it struck a device in the road to prevent other vehicles from passing through, rolled several times and crashed into a power pole.
The victim was found at the scene and taken to hospital. A man was also assessed at the scene by paramedics, but was not transported.
There is no further information on the individuals involved in the incident.
Calgary police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
