Rollover crash slows Monday evening commute

A rollover crash blocked one of London, Ont.’s busiest roads for almost an hour on Monday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a white car flipped onto its roof in the northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Parkway near Dundas Street.

Traffic was reduced to a single lane for almost an hour in both directions as emergency crews attended the scene.

Police have not said what caused the car to rollover.

An ambulance was on scene but there is no word on the extent of injuries.