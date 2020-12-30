A rollover crash just outside of Langford has slowed traffic in both directions on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Emcon Services, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Sooke Road and Humpback Road.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound along Sooke Road before it collided with a BC Hydro pole.

Emergency services, including ambulance staff and police officers, are on scene.

Drivers are asked to approach the area slowly in both directions and to follow the instructions of first responders.

��3:00 pm - Notice of MVI on Sooke Road at Humpback - traffic is moving slowly in both directions. Emergency personnel on scene & may be directing traffic. Please reduce speed and watch for crews as it is getting dusk ��@TheQdotFM @cfax1070 @SookeFire @SookeRCMP @JdFSAR pic.twitter.com/xtxZ6JK0f6

— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) December 30, 2020

