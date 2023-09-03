Rollover on Highway 17 sends 2 seniors to hospital

Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle rollover on Highway 17 in the city's rural west end has sent two senior citizens to hospital.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 17 at Kinburn Side Road.

Paramedics say a man and a woman, both in their 70s, were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Ottawa police responded but said Ontario Provincial Police are leading the investigation.

Police closed southbound lanes of Highway 17 for the investigation Sunday afternoon.